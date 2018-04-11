Oman Sports Conference 2018 today

The fifth edition of the Oman Sports Conference will be held on Thursday at Sehraton Hotel under the auspices of Mohammed bin Salim al Toobi, Minister of Environment and Climate Affairs, in attendance of Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs, other dignitaries and top officials.

The aim of the one-day conference, organised by Ministry of Sports Affairs, is to attract the participation of top officials representing different sports associations, committees and clubs. The conference is a great platform to discuss with the beneficiaries on different topics relevant to sports.

The organising committee of the conference headed by Fahad al Raisi, Director-General of Sports Development and Welfare at the Ministry of Sports Affairs, said all preparations are completed to kick-off the conference.

Oman’s sports strategy will be the main topic for the conference. In addition, it will focus on formulating plans for sports authorities and youth training centres.

The first session of Oman Sports conference include explanation of Oman’s sport strategy. This session will focus on Oman’s sports strategy — its implementation and areas of development. This session will be followed by an open discussion on clubs side and on Oman Olympic Committee (OOC).

The second session will deal with planning in sports authorities. There will be a paper presented for management and governance of the international sports federations and AFC as a sample. It will shed light on regarding latest technologies and systems for planning and support. Another paper to focus on main challenges of planning in Omani sports authorities.

Next session will present the youth training centre run by Ministry of Sports Affairs as an example of training centres for junior athletes. This session includes explanation through a presentation on the standards to establish sports academies. Another paper will highlight on the standards of building sports for top level.

Experienced speakers

The organising committee has selected experienced speakers for the event. The list of speakers consist Khalid al Hachani, Sports Minister’s advisor for sports planning, Eng Khafan al Naabi, member of State Council and chairman of Nizwa club, Dr Hamoud bin Khalfan al Harthy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education and chairman of Oman School Sports Association, Shaikh Saif al Hosni, OOC vice-president, Khalifa al Essai, Director of sports activities, Windsor Paul John, General-Secretary at Asian Football Federation (AFC), Steve Palmer, head of systems and technology at the English Premier League, Dr Sulieman al Balushi, sports management expert, Hisham al Sinani, assistant director of sports development and welfare and representative of youth training centre programme, James Tucker, Academy and Vocational Education specialist, Alan Pearson, Managing Director of SAQ International, Alan Pearson, Managing Director of SAQ International.

The fourth and last session of conference will be an open discussion for Omani sports stars to share their views and experiences in their respective fields. The attractive panel includes Gulf Cup hero goalkeeper Fayez al Rushaidi, long distance runner Mohammed al Suliemani, karting star Shihab al Habsi, Para Athletics sprinter Mohammed al Mashaykhi.

The conference will include several sessions and discussions with the expected participants from all associations, clubs, committees, Sultan Qaboos University and students from different colleges. It is expected that more than 200 delegates will attend the conference.

The conference will open with an official speech by Fahad al Raisi and followed with a short video reflecting Oman’s sport stars.

