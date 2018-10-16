Oman SPE forum focuses on taking fracking technology global

Organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), the SPE International Hydraulic Fracturing Technology Conference and Exhibition, held under the auspices of the Ministry of Oil and Gas, Sultanate of Oman is a three-day event taking place in the region for the first time. The event is critically important to the industry and builds on the success of the popular SPE Hydraulic Fracturing Technology Conference in USA, which has attracted more than 15,500 attendees over the last 10 years.

The opening ceremony commenced with speeches by Salim al Aufi, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Oil and Gas; Dr Ali al Gheithy, Petroleum Engineering Director, Petroleum Development Oman and Conference Chairman; Darcy Spady, 2018 SPE President, Broadview Energy, and a keynote address by Andy Krieger, Head of Global Wells, BP.

Salim al Aufi expressed great appreciation of the event’s quality, saying, “SPE consistently delivers high-caliber and relevant events in Oman. The technical content is especially filtered to showcase challenges, solutions and best practices in technology. The agenda of the conference is well-positioned to enable important discussions and knowledge-sharing to advance and improve the industry.”

Shedding light on this year’s conference theme, Dr Ali al Gheithy said, “There is a lot to learn from the technological and innovation revolution in the fracturing technology space, especially from the USA. The pace and the ability to adapt with the market dynamics of what has been achieved is remarkable to say the least, production continues to increase while costs are being optimised and reduced. We, in the region, can take the opportunity to learn and partner with service providers and innovators from the USA for several applications in the region and beyond, thus the conference theme — Cracking the Code and Taking Fracturing Global.”

“The world is watching this conference in Oman, and maybe we can be future leaders in fracturing technology and this could be where the technology goes to the next level. The experts in our midst are the best debaters which will enable us to discuss, disseminate and exchange information. The SPE core values are similar to that of this conference, technical excellence, thinking globally, providing value to members, volunteerism, and planning for the future,” said Darcy Spady.

In his keynote address, Andy Kreiger said, “I am truly amazed at the advances that have been made in fracturing design and operational execution. We’ve come through a very dynamic period in the last several years and we find our industry on a different trajectory and I am very excited about where the oil and gas industry is going.”

The event features plenary and panel sessions, technical sessions, knowledge sharing ePoster sessions, and a state-of-the-art exhibition featuring both regional and international companies who will showcase their innovations, products, and services.

