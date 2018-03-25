Oman, Slovakia ink pact to avoid double taxation

MUSCAT: The Sultanate’s government on Sunday signed Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) with the Government of the Slovak Republic within the framework of the official session of talks, which was held at the Ministry of Finance between the two sides to discuss cooperation aspects in the economic fields, investment opportunities and cooperation in the tax field.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Sultanate by Darwish bin Ismaeel al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs, whilst it was signed from the Slovak side by Peter Kazimir, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance of the Slovak Republic.

The talks session reviewed several topics of common concern between the two friendly countries and means of enhancing commercial relations, as well as discussing methods of benefiting from experiences of both countries in several economic fields and facilitating investment in the field of business, trade and energy.

The session was attended by the Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Secretary-General of Taxation, Chairman of the Public Authority for Electricity and Water and officials in the Ministry of Finance, State General Reserve Fund (SGRF) and Oman Investment Fund, besides the delegation accompanying the guest, who is visiting the Sultanate currently.

Agricultural cooperation

Dr Fuad bin Jaafar al Sajwani, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, also received in his office on Sunday Peter Kazimir, Minister of Finance of the Slovak Republic.

The two sides discussed issues of common concern related to fields of cooperation between the Sultanate and the Slovak Republic, as well as exploring means of promoting relations between the two countries and the joint cooperation. — ONA

