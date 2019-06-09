Oman sizzles as wilayats record above 45 degrees

MUSCAT, June 9 – The temperature has been on the high as many noticed during the Eid al Fitr holidays, and there is every chance that in many places in the Sultanate mercury could cross over 45 degrees Celsius. But that did not stop the holidaymakers as Wadi Bani Khalid alone received a total of 8,552 visitors during Eid holidays.

According to weather experts at Oman Met Office, the temperatures are above 40 and in some places above 45 degrees because of the westerly winds.

The westerly winds originate from the desert and especially during the day time, the temperature tends to rise. However, if the wind is originating from the coastal area, the air will contain humidity making all the difference in the level of temperatures.

Fahud and Rustaq recorded 46 degrees Celsius. Ibri, Nizwa, Adam, Mudhaibi and Ibra touched 45 degrees, while Al Amerat, Samayil, Bahla and Sur bordered at 44 degrees. Temperatures in Saiq, Masirah, Marmul, Al Halaniyat, Thamrait and Salalah are in the

range of 30s.

The weather forecast reported chances of convective clouds with isolated rain over Al Hajar Mountains and adjoining wilayats towards afternoon. There are also chances of dust over Al Buraimi Governorate towards evening till Tuesday.

Along with the coastal areas of Oman Sea, wind is forecast to be northeasterly light to moderate during the day, becoming variable light at night and southerly to southwesterly moderate to fresh along the coastal areas of Arabian Sea, while it will be northwesterly light to moderate occasionally fresh over rest of the Sultanate.

Meanwhile, the National Centre for Early Warning of Multiple Hazards in its statement said low pressure area has been observed over southeastern Arabian Sea.

The social media has been keenly following the developments in the Arabian Sea where there have been reports on few indications where a system could be developed.

When asked earlier, a weather expert at Met Office had explained that while the development is being monitored, it would take about 24 hours to determine the real situation.

“There are some cloud formations. However, the movement is northerly and towards the coastal areas west of India and Pakistan without any indication towards the Sultanate. Everything depends on the wind speed around the centre of any system,” the expert said.

