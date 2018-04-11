Oman set for Arab University Games

Oman national university athletics and volleyball teams will take part in second edition of Arab University Games to be held in Aghadeer city in Morocco from April 16 to 23. Oman’s athletes completed their technical preparation and internal camps which was held at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher for participation in Arabian university games.

Oman’s university sports delegation will travel to Morocco on April 13. Oman beach volleyball team was the defending champions in the Games, while Omani cross country team won the bronze medal last year.

Faisal al Subhi and Ahmed al Toobi will represent Oman’s beach volleyball team coached by Hassan al Balushi.

Omani cross country team has concluded recently their participation in International University Tournament in Switzerland. Oman athletes performed well in Switzerland also gaining good experience.

“We are looking forward to win some medals in the Arab University Games in Morocco. Our participation is affirming Oman’s University Sports Committee support to the Arabian committee. We want from our athletes to focus and register good results,” Ahmed al Darmaki, national teams manager of Oman’s University Sports Committee, said.

