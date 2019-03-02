Oman sees increase in licensed street vendors

Muscat: The number of street vendors’ activities registered at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in 2018 reached 214 compared to 137 during the same period in 2017.

The ministry said these activities consisted of two speciality stores for silver and gifts, 26 mobile cafes, two retail stores for textiles and textiles, and 14 retail activities.

Other included one activity for the repair and painting of vehicles, five sweet corn shops, 23 retail stores for fruits and vegetables, dates and 141 activities in the field of meat grills (grills).