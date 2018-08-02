Oman Scouts win boat building, sailing competition in Serbia

BELGRADE: The delegation of the Sultanate’s scouts came first at the competition for boat building and sailing for 300 metres.

The delegation came first runner up at the group rowing competition which was held in Belgrade as part of the 10th National Serbian Scouting Camp at which more than 12,000 scouts from 12 countries took part.

The Sultanate’s scouts have achieved top positions at the individual and group sports competition.

At the 100 metres individual swimming competition, Aflah bin Zaki al Zakwani came first.

CADETTES JAMBOREE

The 4th Summer Cadettes Jamboree under the theme “By Development and Will, We Achieve Leadership” and the 19th summer senior jamboree under the theme “Wider Horizons for More Beautiful World’’ will kick-off on Friday at the permanent scout camp in the plain of Jebel Ashur in the Governorate of Dhofar.

The event will continue till August 8, with the participation of 500 Guides 400 seniors in the seniors’ jamboree.

The aim of the jamboree is to develop the skills and knowledge necessary for girls to play an active role in the Girl Guides Movement, in the service and development of the community, and to enhance the abilities and skills of girls to deal positively with life.

Related