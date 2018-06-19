Oman Sport Sports 

Oman School Sports Association joins world federation

Oman Observer

MUSCAT, June 19 – Oman School Sports Association officially joined as member of the International School Sports Federation. Oman’s membership has been approved during the last annual general meeting of International School Sports Federation in its last meeting in Rio de Janeiro city in Brazil. Oman’s joining to world federation will open the floor for participating and competing in different kinds of regional and global tournaments. Also, besides to the tournaments and championships, referees, coaches and administrative members will get valuable chances to participate in different trainings, seminars and symposiums.

