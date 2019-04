His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, on Sunday received Dr Hossam bin Abdul Mohsen al Anqari, President of the General Auditing Bureau (GAB) of Saudi Arabia. The guest conveyed the greetings of King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

