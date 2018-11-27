Oman, San Marino set up relations

New York: The joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Sultanate’s government and the Republic of San Marino was signed at the headquarters of the Sultanate’s permanent delegation to the United Nations in New York on Tuesday. The signing of the communique stems from the Sultanate’s vision on the importance of cooperation and friendship with various countries of the world. The communique was signed by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, the Sultanate’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and Damiano Beleffi, San Marino’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

