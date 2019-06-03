Oman Sail celebrates podium place success at European Regatta

Muscat: Oman Sail’s Renaissance Services team is celebrating taking a strong podium finish at a highly competitive regatta in western France. British skipper Stevie Morrison and crew Abdul Rahman al Mashari and Quentin Ponroy secured third place racing in the high-speed Diam 24 trimaran class at the Grand Prix Ecole Navale event near Brest.

The result provides a firm foundation for the team as they prepare for Tour de France à La Voile, a marathon series of races around France starting on July 5th which is the focal point of their European racing season.

A second Oman Sail team, EFG Private Bank Monaco crewed by Hussein al Jabri, Corentin Horeau and French skipper Pierre Pennec, finished seventh in the large Diam 24 fleet. The all-Omani crew on Team Oman Sail – Akram al Wahaibi, Haitham al Wahaibi, Mohammed al Anbouri and Yasser al Rahbi – and the all-women Sailing Arabia The Tour team of skipper Audrey Ogereau and crew Ibtisam al Salmi, Marwa al Kaifi, Maelenn Lemaitre and Tamadher al Balushi, finished in 23rd and 26th places respectively.

The Grand Prix Ecole Navale event was won by the Cheminees Poujoulat team, with Team Reseau Ixio-Toulon Provence in second place. –ONA