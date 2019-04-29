Oman, S Korea renew relations

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, received on Monday Moon Moo-il, Korean Prosecutor General, who conveyed greetings of the Korean leadership and good wishes to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

HH Sayyid Fahd welcomed the guest and his accompanying delegation, and reviewed the good relations between the two friendly countries. He said that the Sultanate led by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos continued to exert its efforts in achieving comprehensive and sustainable development. He added that the Sultanate gives special importance to all matters related to the judiciary and its development in order that it keeps pace with each stage in order to ensure the full implementation of justice and equality among all citizens in all rights and duties.

Talks during the meeting dealt with ways of supporting joint cooperation, as well as benefiting from modern technologies and exchanging experiences between the two sides.

For his part, the guest expressed appreciation of the Korean leadership for the prudent policy pursued by the Sultanate at the internal and external levels. He pointed out that this visit provided him and the accompanying delegation with an opportunity to see the comprehensive progress witnessed by Oman in many fields, expressing confidence in the positive results of the growing relations between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Hussein bin Ali al Hilali, the Attorney-General, as well as Kang Doho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Sultanate.

Meanwhile, the Sultanate, represented by the Public Prosecution, and South Korea, represented by the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) relating to boosting of judicial cooperation which would contribute to the fight against and prosecution of transnational organised crimes.

The deal was signed by Hussein bin Ali al Hilali, the Attorney-General, and Moon Moo-il, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Korea.

The MoU contains nine articles that support cooperation in the identification and extradition of criminals, the provision of evidence, the tracking and confiscation of proceeds of crime, the exchange of information on the judicial system, legislations, legislative activities and other specific methods of implementing international law and experience in the field of prosecution.

The signing of this memorandum comes from the principle of joint judicial cooperation between the Public Prosecution of the Sultanate and the parties of litigation in brotherly and friendly countries. The signing ceremony was attended by officials of the Public Prosecution and the delegation accompanying the guest. — ONA

