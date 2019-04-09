Oman-Russia relations set to grow stronger

MUSCAT: Ties between Oman and Russia are set to grow stronger with the several-day visit of Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, State Council Chairman, and his delegation to Russia, which began on Tuesday. The delegation led by Dr Al Mantheri was received upon arrival at Vnukovo International airport in Moscow on Tuesday by Igor Morsof, Deputy Head of the Committee of Science, Education and Culture and Omani Ambassador to Russia Yousef bin Issa al Zadjali among others.

The official visit is in response to an invitation by Russian Federation Council Chairperson Valentina Ivanova Matvienko.

Dr Al Mantheri and his delegation were received by Matvienko, who “warmly welcomed their visit”. She said that the visit plays an important role in cementing and deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Oman and Russia. Matvienko noted the efforts of the Sultanate under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to maintain stability in the region and the contributions towards maintaining international peace and security. Also, she praised the achievements of the Sultanate in development and civilisation, and pointed out in this context that she had the opportunity to see these during her visit to the Sultanate three years ago.

Dr Al Mantheri highlighted the importance of close contacts, which is the basis of promotion and deepening cooperation between Oman and Russia. He underscored the interest of the Sultanate and its great concern for the development of bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of economy, commerce and investment, stating that with regard to investment, the Sultanate is working to create a favourable environment for investors and provide them with all facilities. He noted the promising prospects for cooperation in many other fields including science, research and technology, as well as parliamentary cooperation.

Dr Al Mantheri and Matvienko discussed steps to further enhance the multifaceted Oman-Russia agenda and the bilateral strategic partnership. They jointly expressed the keenness to maintain and develop in a sustained and constructive way the strategic Oman-Russia friendly relations, expand the overall bilateral relations including cooperation between the two Councils.

The meeting dealt with several matters related to enhancing the bilateral cooperation in various areas.

State Council delegation members Nada Hassan Mohammed al Jamali, Dr Ahmed Ali Mohammed al Mashikhi, Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah al Harthy, Dr Hasan Ali Mohammed al Madhani and Dr Badriya Ibrahim Khalfan al Shihi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation Yousef bin Issa al Zadjali, and Russian officials attended the meeting.

Earleir in the day, the State Council delegation was seen off at the Muscat International Airport by Shaikh Dr Al Khatab bin Ghalib al Hinai, State Council Vice Chairman, and Dr Suad Mohamed Ali Sulaiman al Lawati, Vice Chairperson, and Abdullah bin Saleh al Buraiki, Assistant Secretary-General for Media and Public Relations.

