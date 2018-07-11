Oman, Russia discuss ties

Moscow: The Sultanate and Russia held the seventh round of political consultations between the two countries at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Omani side was chaired by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry whilst the Russian side was led by Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Russian President’s Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa. The two officials reviewed the bilateral relations. They also discussed means of boosting them in transport, energy, mining, industries and tourism. They also discussed regional and international issues as well as the endeavours to resolve them through dialogue and peaceful means. The consultations were also attended by Yousef bin Issa al Zedjali, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Russia. On Monday, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, met Sergei Lavrov, Foreign Minister of Russia, and held discussions. — ONA

Related