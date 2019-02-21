Head stories 

Oman reiterates support for Palestinians

RAMALLAH: Dr Rami al Hamdallah, Head of the Caretaker Government of the State of Palestine, received Khamis bin Mohammed al Farsi, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to Jordan.
During the meeting, bilateral relations between the Sultanate and the State of Palestine were discussed, stressing the strength of these relations and the Sultanate’s continued support for the Palestinian cause in all international forums.
Dr Rami al Hamdallah briefed the Ambassador on the latest political developments and the Israeli violations, especially in the occupied city of Jerusalem, in particular the expansion of settlements, the demolition of homes and the repeated incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque. — ONA

