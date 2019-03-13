Oman received 20,000 visitors from Russia in 2018: MoT

Muscat: Over 20,000 tourists from Russia visited Oman last year, said a top official of Oman Tourism in Moscow.

Salem bin Oday al Maamari, Director General of promotion at the Ministry of Tourism, said 20,000 Russian tourists visited Oman in 2018.

“The Russian market is an important market for Oman and the market is a heavy market, so we decided to come to it and we started to open the tourist office at the end of last year,” he said on the sidelines of the first day of the Moscow International Travel and Tourism Fair.

Last year, Oman took steps to increase the flow of tourists from Russia to the Sultanate with the launch of direct flights between Moscow and Muscat.

Oman has also launched the facility for e-visa to the Russians nationals, which can be issued online at the website of Royal Oman Police.

Moscow is hosting the 26th edition of the Moscow International Travel and Tourism Exhibition on March 12-14, with over 1,800 companies from 54 foreign countries taking part in the annual fair. o