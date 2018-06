PARIS: The Sultanate was elected for the second consecutive year as vice-chairperson of the Information for All Programme (IFAP) in recognition of its efforts in the Bureau of the Intergovernmental Council, on the sidelines of the tenth session of the Governmental Council held at the Unesco headquarters in Paris.

The Sultanate’s delegation was led by Omar bin Salim al Shanfari, Information Technology Authority Deputy CEO for Operations, who expressed his happiness with the re-election of the Sultanate in this position and renewed confidence in the implementation of the agenda and objectives of the Information for All Programme (IFAP), one of the most important programmes adopted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

He added that the programme aims to discuss many of the issues created by the information and communication age, and then propose and adopt suitable solutions, stressing the Sultanate’s efforts to serve the Council’s goals by encouraging development in this vital sector, facilitating access to information and maintaining multilingualism in the information age and other objectives.

It is noteworthy that the Bureau of the Intergovernmental Council of the ‘IFAP’ programme consists of 26 member states of the Unesco. The Sultanate was elected vice-chairperson in 2014 and was reelected at the last meeting to hold this position until the end of the 41st session of the Unesco in 2021.

— ONA

