Oman ranked among healthiest countries in the world

Muscat: The Global Wellness Index published by investment firm LetterOne, has ranked countries based on its assessments of global living standards, how healthy, happy and successful humans are depending on where they live, a pattern is slowly emerging.

Oman has been ranked second in the list of 151 countries topped by Canada, according to a Bloomberg report.

The report says, “Oman is the runner-up with positive indicators across the board, except for a slight hitch in obesity.”

Canada has strong health spending, high life expectancy, high happiness levels and low blood pressure and sugar. The only criteria it performs poorly is obesity.

The sultanate is followed by Iceland, Philippines, Maldives, Netherlands, Singapore, Laos, South Korea, Cambodia, Vietnam, Guatemala, Honduras and Austria.

The Global Wellness Index focuses on ten key metrics: blood pressure, blood glucose, obesity, depression, happiness, alcohol use, tobacco use, exercise, healthy life expectancy and government spending on healthcare. Data was gleaned from standard sources including the World Health Organization’s Global Health Observatory and the United Nations, as well as the World Happiness Report and public health data.

Countries are ranked from the weakest to the strongest across every metric. Any with more than one missing data point were excluded, leaving 151 in the final composite rankings.

In Bloomberg’s 2019 Healthiest Country Index, Oman was ranked 49th.