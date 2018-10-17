Oman Rally to set off from Bidbid

MUSCAT, Oct 17 – Oman Automobile Association (OAA) is set to kick off the first round of Oman Rally on Friday. The first round of current Rally season 2018-19 will feature four stages and the route is between Sowaal and Amqat towns in Bidbid. The distance of the route is 76 km and it is very familiar for the drivers as it was one of the main routes for Oman International Rally in 2015.

As many as nine drivers will participate in the first round of the rally. Driver Zakriya al Oufi and his co-driver Ammar al Balushi will be in Mitsubishi Evo 9, while Jarah al Toqi and his co-driver Essa al Wardi will drive Mitsubishi Evo 6. Competitor Hamed al Qasmi and his co-driver Mazij al Nadabi will be at Mitsubishi Evo 8. Driver Mohammed al Mazroui and navigator Wael al Shibani at Toyota Yaris. Competitor Nethin Maryot and his co-driver Waheeb al Kharousi at same vehicle. Oman Top team represented by Abdullah al Rawahi and his co-driver Atta Hamood will drive Subaru Empreza. Haitham Sumar and navigator Ihab Somar will be at Mitsubishi Evo 8. The competitor Saif al Harthi and his navigator Salim al Abri will drive Mitsubishi Evo 8. Zakriya al Shanfari and his co-driver Saif al Hinai will compete with Subaru Empreza.

The first round of Oman Rally will begin at 10:30 am in Sowaal village for a distance of 16.5 km. Then all the competitors will drive into Amqat-1 village for a distance of 12.9 km. Later, all drivers will get chance to stop at a maintenance zone. The selected route is one of the favourite for drivers as it features many turns that challenges the driver’s skills.

“The OAA is targeting always to reach for the top international standards approved by the International Federation of Motor Sports. The OAA has completed all the preparations to commence the new season of Oman Rally in Wilayat of Bidbid. The first round will be a very tough round as there are difficult terrains that demands drivers to provide their best skills to tackle that,” Anwar al Zadjali, Adviser of OAA, said.

