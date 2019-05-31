Oman-Qatar ties reviewed

JEDDAH: Delegated by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said on Friday met Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al Thani, Prime Minister of Qatar, on the sidelines of deliberations of the GCC and Arab emergency summits, as well as the 14th session of the Islamic Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in Jeddah.

During the meeting, the bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed. The two leaders also discussed ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields and discussed matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by members of the accompanying delegations. — ONA

