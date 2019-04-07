Oman, Qatar seek to enhance parliamentary cooperation

DOHA: Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, on Sunday met with Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Thani, Prime Minister of the State of Qatar, within the framework of Majlis Oman’s participation in deliberations of the 140th session of General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), which is being held in Doha.

The two sides reviewed a range of topics of common concern between the two brotherly countries. They also discussed means of enhancing aspects relating to the parliamentary side.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary General of Majlis Ash’shura, the Secretary General of the State Council and the Sultanate’s Ambassador to Qatar.

Maawali meets Pakistani counterpart: Al Maawali also met with Asad Qaiser, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, on the sidelines of the participation of the Council of Oman in the General Assembly of the IPU.

During the meeting, mechanisms of strengthening parliamentary aspects were reviewed and matters of common interest between the two countries were discussed.

The Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura presented a review of the working mechanism in Majlis Ash’shura, in its various legislative and supervisory aspects, noting the importance of exchanging experiences and unifying visions among the legislative councils in various international forums.

On his part, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan highlighted the importance of such participation in the discussion of many issues of concern to the people of the world and strengthen relations between them.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura, the Secretary-General of the State Council and Sultanate’s Ambassador to the State of Qatar. — ONA

