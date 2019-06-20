Oman-Qatar Joint Committee meets

Muscat: The Oman-Qatar Joint Committee held its meeting in Muscat on Thursday , during which it reviewed aspects of cooperation between the two countries in various fields that serve the common interests, especially the investment projects. The Omani side was led by Darwish bin Ismail al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs and Ali Sharif al Emadi , Minister of Finance in the State of Qatar.

Darwish bin Ismail al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs praised the good relations between the two brotherly countries, stressing that they are a solid example of brotherly relations based on the ties between the two brotherly peoples, the bonds of love and the common interests and common aspirations for a brighter future and sustainable development whose strength stems from the sincere will and generous care of the wise leaderships of the two countries, which led to the organization of the joint effort, the development of bilateral cooperation and the exchange of experiences and expertise.

He said that the progress achieved by the Committee in its previous sessions and over the past years has made it an example in the field of bilateral cooperation where it worked to overcome the difficulties and remove the obstacles that may face the completion of investment projects and other common topics, noting the most remarkable achievements in this area, including signing memoranda of understanding and joint programs in several areas, most recently the memorandom adopted during the previous session in the field of higher education, consumer protection and development banks, as well as providing support and facilities to Qatar Primary Material Company for obtaining the concession necessary to carry out its work in the quarries in the Wilayat of Shinas.

Darwish bin Ismail al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs pointed out that the committee is moving forward to complete projects of mutual interest, including investment projects in the economic zone of Duqm and the fields of agriculture, fisheries and livestock. He pointed out that the trade relations between the two countries witnessed a remarkable development in terms of volume of trade exchange during the past years, praising the efforts made by the chambers of commerce, joint companies and businessmen of genuine initiatives, cooperation and partnership.

Al Balushi expressed his satisfaction with the achievements made by the Committee in the past period in the various fields. He expressed the hope that this good march will continue in the achievement of further progress and achievements, stressing the need to increase efforts and hard work in the two countries and concerted efforts to promote mutual cooperation and overcome all obstacles and difficulties, which face the work of the Joint Committee so as to enable it to move forward in achieving the objectives for which this Committee was established. He also stressed the importance of activating the role of the points of communication between these different bodies and the direct coordination between them.

For his part, Sharif al Emadi, Qatar’s Minister of Finance, the head of the Qatari side of the Omani-Qatari Joint Committee thanked the Sultanate for hosting the meetings of the 20 th session of the Oman-Qatar Joint Committee which underlines the strong brotherly relations between the Sultanate and Qatar led by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said and Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

He pointed out that the Committee has become particularly important in enhancing economic cooperation in view of the fundamental developments witnessed in the economic relations between the Sultanate and Qatar during this period. He added “This is evident by the increase in trade exchange by 56 per cent during the first quarter of 2019 to QR 2.1 billion compared to QR 1.3 billion during the year 2018.”

He added that despite this strong growth, the volume of trade exchange is still limited compared to the volume of trade between the Sultanate and Qatar and the outside world, which does not reach the level of ambition, looking forward to enhancing cooperation and joint investments in various economic fields, including agriculture, transportation, tourism and other sectors.

He pointed out that the two countries are seeking to complete the projects currently under way, especially in the tourism and real estate sectors, including Ras Al Hadd Project, Al Meera Group projects in foodstuff and transportation, Karwa Motors Project, boosting Qatari investments in Duqm area, energy cooperation and Nebras Power Company, expansion of cooperation in the sectors of education, culture and sport , provide training opportunities for students from both countries in the field of supporting small and medium enterprises, cooperation and exchange of experiences in support of small and medium enterprises, partnership in the marketing of products of these projects and building materials and gabbro quarries ,in addition to continuing to discuss memoranda of understanding and agreements of cooperation in several areas, including the legal field, maritime transport and education.

The Qatari Minister of Finance stressed the importance of overcoming obstacles facing the joint projects. He expressed hope that a permanent mechanism would be put in place to face current and future obstacles to support and expand joint investments between the two countries. –ONA