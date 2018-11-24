Oman Qaboos website to add more languages

Muscat, Nov 24 – The Oman Qaboos website, which publicises the achievements of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in 30 different languages, will add more international languages with a modern design. These new languages are: Kazakh, Tamil, Afghan Persian. Hamoud bin Mohammed al Azri, General Supervisor of Oman Qaboos website, said the modern design will be accompanied by important national achievements that will be announced soon. Al Azri said he was keen on making the website a “basic reference for every researcher” on the “personality of this great man” in international languages. “The website links with websites of the Sultanate’s missions outside the country as well as embassies accredited to Oman and introduce different languages through their own channels,” he said.

Al Azri said the website will announce His Majesty’s ‘48,000 congratulations’ in various languages of the world. During the visit of general supervisor to the website at the invitation of the US State Department, the Foreign Ministry honoured the efforts of the supervisor in this national project. The South Korean government praised the role of the site in extending relations of Oman with the outside world. The project has been honoured by many organisations in the region. Al Azri was honoured by the Middle East Institute for Excellence for the 6th Middle East Award for Excellence in Future Leadership in Knowledge Management in the IT sector.

The website is gaining importance as it is related to an “exceptional personality” that enjoys acceptance, love and respect from the international community, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, who is one of the advocates of tolerance and peace. Oman Qaboos website is in 30 international languages: Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Persian, Swahili, German, Italian, Japanese, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Malay, Bengali, Thai, Tagalog, Indonesian, Urdu, Dutch, Turkish, Nepali, Malayalam, Estonian, Vietnamese, Romanian, Greek, Danish and Polish.

