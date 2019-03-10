Oman Post wins excellence award for business optimisation

MUSCAT, MARCH 10 – Oman Post, member of the Asyad Group, has been recognised as ‘Committed to Excellence’ (C2E) by the Brussels-based non-profit European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM). Awarded in recognition of the company’s optimisation of its operations through the implementation of a cutting-edge Lean business framework, this professional certification is an important milestone in Oman Post’s journey to sustainable excellence. Abdulmalik al Balushi, Oman Post CEO, said: “This is truly a proud moment for Oman Post as we power forward with the transformation of our services and harness the exciting opportunities of today’s fast-moving international business environment.”

Noting that the award was made after in-depth on-site inspections, the Oman Post CEO added: “In coming to their decision, the EFQM assessors noted the great strides made by our company in streamlining operations since the introduction of Lean in October 2018 — just five months ago. Standing out in particular was the two-hour reduction in waiting time for inbound Oman Post Express Mail and the scaling back of holding time at the Royal Oman Police Customs Department from 24 to three hours. The upgrade and strengthening of our inventory efficiency was also remarked on by the assessment team.”

Al Balushi continued: “Oman Post will now capitalise on the energy and momentum that brought us to this landmark recognition, forging ahead to our next set of goals as we apply our Lean framework to build capability, drive innovation, identify opportunities, boost competitiveness, meet the needs of stakeholders, create value for customers, and improve service, performance and results.”

Related