Oman Post ties up with Thawani Technologies

To meet the evolving requirements of customers, Oman Post, a member of the Asyad Group, has activated its electronic payment system provided by Thawani Technologies. The move comes as part of Oman Post’s strategy ‘Driving Transformation through Business Excellence’, which promises improved operations across the board, generating new revenue streams, extending innovative offerings, as well as providing best-in-class eCcommerce and postal service experiences.

Abdulmalik al Balushi (pictured), Oman Post CEO, said, “According to a recent study, the volume of digital payments made in the world will reach $726 billion in 2020. eCommerce is the future and we are responding to the needs of our customers by activating the innovative electronic payment system offered by Thawani Technologies. This platform proved its value, quality and relevance for the future of eCommerce and logistics sectors. We are elevating our customers’ experience by offering them the option to make payments quickly, securely and efficiently.”

Majid bin Fayil al Amri, Founder and CEO of Thawani, stated: “ePayments are increasingly becoming the usual way to collect bills or fees on behalf of any organisation. We are confident that our platform will offer a unique experience to Oman Post’s customers. Everything from its set-up and creating an account, to using the Thawani app on a day-to-day basis has been designed around simplicity.

The aim of Thawani app is to introduce a new alternative payment method that would not only be really simple to use but one that would always work, help people budget better, while adhering to the highest standards of security; both for customers and merchants alike.”

