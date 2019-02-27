Oman Post signs pact with Asendia

Oman Post, a member of the Asyad Group, announced its forthcoming plans and partnership with Asendia, the joint venture between La Poste and Swiss Post, during The Delivery Conference (TDC Global) held in London.

Asendia Global’s worldwide network, combined with a local presence and global expertise, will help Oman Post expand its express delivery and e-Commerce fulfilment networks to compete internationally.

The event saw participation of industry leaders who discussed topics ranging from delivery, customer experience and expectation, to cross-border trade, logistics and supply chain strategies. Speaking during the conference was Oman Post’s CEO, Abdulmalik al Balushi who emphasised the Sultanate’s unique position between East and West, making it an emerging trade and logistics hub.

Al Balushi said, “Oman’s advantageous geography makes it a faster hub of connectivity between major international shipping routes. There is accessibility for all means of transport — air, sea and ground. Boasting world-class transportation and logistics infrastructure, Oman is first in the Arab world and 8th globally for the quality of roads, and has improved five places to 43rd on the World Bank’s report on logistics performance. All of these factors combined with a stable economic growth and outlook means Oman is increasingly becoming the gateway to the growing Middle East market.”

Al Balushi went on to say that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is the fastest growing market in the Middle East and also the most developed, with a combined GDP of $1.4 trillion. He explained that the progressing digitalisation of inter-regional commerce and trade was reducing processing times and costs and heavy investments were also being made into logistics and trade-related infrastructure.

Related