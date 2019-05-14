Oman Post launches interactive stamps

Muscat: Oman Post and in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism launched four interactive stamps showcasing the Sultanate’s appeal as a tourist destination.

An event to launch the commemorative stamps was held under the patronage of Sayyid Adil Al Mardas Al Busaidi, Advisor of Tourism Affairs in the Ministry of Tourism. Offering an augmented reality experience, the stamps highlight key locations across the Sultanate that magnifies the Oman experience to stamp enthusiasts and tourists alike.

With each stamp depicting a distinctive location and experience, the first contains a view of the serene Aija area in Sur, while the second features the lush Balad Seet in Al Rustaq. The third includes the mighty Al Rustaq Fort in Rustaq, and the fourth puts the extraordinary landscape of Musandam under the spotlight. They can now be reserved by emailing Oman Post on: philatelic@omanpost.om.

Furthermore, by scanning the stamps on their smartphones through the Oman Stamps App available on Google Play or Apple Store, customers can experience a video showcasing what Oman has to offer to tourists.

Abdulmalik al Balushi, CEO of Oman Post said, “Oman’s uniqueness stems from the diversity in what it offers to tourists. The Sultanate is known for its distinctive landscapes from wadis to beaches to mountains, but I also believe, its most important proposition is its rich culture, heritage and history. In addition to promoting our country, our main goal at Oman Post was to harness the power of our local treasures and infuse Oman’s character into these commemorative stamps.”

Oman Post’s new four stamps leverage the Sultanate’s unique assets related to geography, history, architecture, traditions, and people. The company’s joint collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism aims to cross-promote these various local gems to local and international visitors.