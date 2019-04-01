Oman Post launches electronic payment system

Muscat: Oman Post has activated its electronic payment system provided by Thawani Technologies. The move comes as part of Oman Post’s strategy ‘Driving Transformation through Business Excellence’, which promises improved operations across the board, generating new revenue streams, extending innovative offerings, as well as providing best-in-class eCcommerce and postal service experiences.

Abdulmalik Albalushi, Oman Post CEO, said, “According to a recent study, the volume of digital payments made in the world will reach 726 billion dollars in 2020. eCommerce is the future and we are responding to the needs of our customers by activating the innovative electronic payment system offered by Thawani Technologies. This platform proved its value, quality and relevance for the future of eCommerce and logistics sectors. We are elevating our customers’ experience by offering them the option to make payments quickly, securely and efficiently.”

Majid bin Fayil Al Amri, Founder and CEO of Thawani “ePayments are increasingly becoming the usual way to collect bills or fees on behalf of any organization. We are confident that our platform will offer a unique experience to Oman Post’s customers. Everything from its set-up and creating an account, to using the Thawani app on a day-to-day basis has been designed around simplicity. The aim of Thawani app is to introduce a new alternative payment method that would not only be really simple to use but one that would always work, help people budget better, while adhering to the highest standards of security; both for customers and merchants alike.”

Oman Post is embarking on the payment transformation to keep pace with the global digital revolution in the social and commercial space. As part of its direction to implement ‘Lean’ practices in all operations, the company is optimizing core mail operations, growing the parcels business and diversifying into a broad range of new service areas such as E-commerce, while eying international market growth. The new electronic payment platform represents a tremendous opportunity as consumers become increasingly comfortable with online payments and shopping.

Thawani e-payment solution offers a safe, simple, and highly secure payment method as an alternative to cash, credit, and debit cards. Thawani Technologies Company recently enabled Face ID and fingerprint authentication for its mobile app. Launched in 2017, the pioneer e-payment platform has seen steady growth and gained the trust of both users and merchants in Oman. For more information about the app please visit the website at Thawani.om