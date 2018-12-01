Oman Post issues National Day commemorative stamp

Muscat: Oman Post has issued a new stamp, designed and produced by the Public Authority for Radio and Television. Inspired by the colors of Saidi turban or more commonly known as the mussar, the stamp is colored in: yellow, blue, lilac, purple and red, colors exclusively used by the Royal Family. It showcases a two-sided emblem, on one side bearing His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said wearing the Saidi turban and the number 48 on the other.

Dr Abdullah bin Nasser al Harasi, Chairman of the Public Authority for Radio and TV (PART), said, “We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Oman Post on such an important initiative that features the work of Omani artists. This stamp will be archived in history as a tribute to Oman and its people on the occasion of the 48th National Day.”

“Stamps display our heritage, our traditions, and our culture to the world. This new commemorative stamp is an illustration of 48 years of prosperity under His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said’s leadership. Moreover, this is a reflection of our Omani pride and a tribute to a country that is loved by all,” said Abdulmalik Al Balushi, CEO at Oman Post. “Throughout history, postage stamps have been an integral component of postal services around the world. A universal image that evokes wonder and awe, stamps are more than just a payment of postage but a symbol. This stamp will ignite people’s curiosity about Oman and what it has to offer.”

With a full suite of postal services that meet the needs of both individual and corporate customers and 83 branches across the country, Oman Post is committed to growing its presence, with value-added products and services to better serve the community. The company’s promise to provide the highest standard of quality of both domestic and international services to customers remains at the forefront of its operations.