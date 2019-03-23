Oman Post announces eLockers pilot launch

Muscat, March 23 – Oman Post, a member of the Asyad Group, has enhanced its portfolio of retail solutions designed to improve the end-consumer experience with the introduction of eLockers in Oman. With eCommerce growing in the Sultanate, the company is offering an alternative delivery option for parcels for free during the pilot period from March 24 to September 4, 2019. The first two self-service eLockers will be at Muscat Grand Mall and Sultan Qaboos University’s student centre, meaning customers will be able to pick-up their items easy and securely at a time and day convenient to them.

Abdulmalik al Balushi (pictured), Chief Executive Officer of Oman Post, said, “This innovation is in keeping with our journey of transformation and meeting and exceeding the evolving needs of customers across the Sultanate. The eLockers service is all about providing flexibility, privacy and convenience for our customers”. He added, “We are undertaking this pilot eLocker programme as part of our strategy to invest in the eCommerce value chain. This move will help us elevate our performance, in order to drive better B2C margins, and ultimately stimulate B2B growth.”

