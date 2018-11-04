Oman pavilion at Dubai Expo to look like this

Muscat: His Highness Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture, chairman of the ministerial committee, which oversees the preparation of Oman’s participation

in Dubai Expo 2020, unveiled the design of the sultanate’s pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. The theme of the design is ‘Oman-Opportunities over time.’

The expo will be held from October 20, 2020 until April 10, 2021 under a theme, which has been chosen and approved by the main ministerial committee in its last meeting.

The design of the Sultanate pavilion is inspired by the architectural design of the frankincense tree and its association with the Omani heritage, indicating that the building represents and embodies the frankincense tree as it stands on a central trunk where the visitor’s experience begins.