Oman participates in Astana healthcare conference

ASTANA: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Health (MoH) is taking part in the second International Conference on Primary Health Care: Towards Universal Health Coverage & Sustainable Development Goals, in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The Sultanate’s delegation is led by Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, MoH Under-secretary for Health Affairs.

The two-day conference aims at renewing the commitment of the World Health Organization’s state members to strengthening primary healthcare to achieve universal health coverage and the sustainable development goals as set by the Declaration of Alma-Ata that started 40 years ago (1978). — ONA

