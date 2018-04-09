Hainan, China, April 9: Representatives of leading media houses from Oman participated in Media Leaders Summit for Asia in Sanya, Hainan Province, China on Monday. The summit was organized on the sidelines of the ongoing BOAO Forum for Asia 2018.

Over 300 representatives from media houses around the world attended the event.

“China is willing to join hands with Asia and the rest of the world to continue to seek new ways to innovate and share the gains of development, as it celebrates its 40th anniversary of reform”, Huang Kunming, head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee said during his keynote address.

The summit comprises four panel sessions: “Media Exchanges and Cooperation for Assistance in Building a Community of the Shared Future of Asia”, “Building One Belt, One Road and New Opportunities for International Communications “,” 40 Years of Reform and Opening-up: China Development and Global Opportunities “, “Kaleidoscope of Asian Cultures: Exchanges and Mutual Knowledge “.

Dr. Mohammed Al Oraimi, General Manager of Oman News Agency, Hatim Al Tai, Editor-in-Chief of Al Roia News Paper and Abdullah Al Shueili, Editor-in-Chief of Oman Observer represented Oman at the event.

Like this: Like Loading...