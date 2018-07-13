Oman Paralympic team feted for Tunisia performace

MUSCAT: Eshraqa, Khimji Ramdas’ Social Development Arm and Oman Paralympic Committee, hosted a ceremony to welcome back the Oman Paralympic National Team who represented the Sultanate in Tunis World Para Athletes Grand Prix Series 2018. The Omani delegation including 8 athletes flew to Tunisia between June 18 and 25, competed among 20 other countries and came home with a total of 12 medals (2 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze).

The felicitation ceremony was held at the Ministry of Sports Affairs, Ruwi, on July 12 under the auspices and presence of Shaikh Mohammed bin Humaid al Ghabsh, Deputy Wali of Muscat. The event was also attended by Dr Mansour Sultan al Touqi, President, Oman Paralympics Committee, Amit Tandon, Chief Financial Officer, Khimji Ramdas, Ali bin Salim al Jabri, Majlis Ash’shura member, representing the Wilayat of Muscat, Abdul Karim al Jabri, Municipal Councilor, Samayil, together with social media personalities, Rashid al Rubkhi, Shabiba FM presenter and Hawra al Farsi, TV presenter.

Congratulating the athletes on their achievement and applauding their triumph in Tunisia, Nailesh Khimji, Director Khimji Ramdas, said, “We are so proud of our athletes’ performance in Tunisia and honoured to have contributed in making their participation possible.”

Khimji Ramdas employee and leading Paralympic athlete Talib al Balushi, who won a gold medal in shot-put and a silver in discus-throw, is elated at the thought of representing the country and his organisation at games being held all across the world.

He said: “It was a matter of great pride for the single honour of representing my country and my organisation at the games in Tunisia. We thank God first for granting us this triumph and Eshraqa — Khimji Ramdas for sponsoring our participation and making this achievement possible.”

Sonia Mustafa, coach for Oman’s Paralympic Team, said, “Representing one’s country on the international stage is the highlight of any athlete’s career. On behalf of Oman’s Paralympic Team, I thank Eshraqa — Khimji Ramdas for making this possible — it is truly a profound honour for those participating.”

“I take this opportunity to call upon all other conglomerates and companies to follow in Eshraqa’s footsteps and support the national athletes, especially the Paralympic,” she added.

The athletes who participated in the Tunis World Para Athletes Grand Prix Series 2018 were: Mohammed al Mashaykhi, Fawzi al Hubeishi, Raya al Abri, Talib al Balushi, Mohammed al Qasimi, Taha Harrasi, Sara al Anburi and Qusai al Rawahi.

