Oman paralympic stars shine in Tunisia

MUSCAT, June 29 – Oman’s paralympics stars commenced a strong start at the 13th edition of the Tunisia International Paralympics Athletics as they claimed two medals. The three-day tournament is part of the World Paralympics Athletics Grand Prix 2019.The Sultanate’s Taha al Harrasi won gold medal in the 100 metres sprint. The Oman’s para icon Mohammed al Mashaykhi bagged silver medal at the club throw competitions. Oman’s Fawzi al Hubaishi created a new international paralympic record in the discus throw on the first day of the World Paralympics Athletics competitions.

The Sultanate players are keen to capture some more medals on the second day of the competitions on Sunday. Al Mashaykhi will take part in the discus throw competitions, while Taha al Harrasi will participate at the 200 metres run. Also, Mohammed al Mashaykhi will compete in the push shot competitions on the third day of competitions while Fawzi al Hubaishi will compete in the javelin throw and Taha al Harrasi tries his luck in the 400 metres run. Muhannad Fadhil will feature in push the shot competitions.

The last two legs of World Paralympics Athletics Grand Prix in 2019 are scheduled to be held in Bydgoszcz, Poland, from July 19 to 21, and Paris, from August 29 to 30. The World Para Athletics Championships will take place in Dubai from November 7 to 15.

The Sultanate’s Mohammed al Mashaykhi has qualified for the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai later this year and for the Paralympics in Tokyo in 2020 as he had claimed the gold in the shot put with a distance of 9.55 metres in the F32 class at the fourth International Athletics Meeting in Marrakesh last April. Another Omani Fawzi al Hubaishi has also qualified for the World Para Athletics Championships in the javelin throw with a distance of 17.87 metres in class F54.

The Sultanate’s delegation to Tunisia is headed by Rahma al Hajri and Hani al Shamakhi is the special physical trainer. The athletes squad include Mohammed al Mashaykhi, Taha al Harrasi, Fawzi al Hubaishi and Muhannad Fadhil. The technical coaching team consists of Abdullah al Anbouri, Sunia Mustafa and Asad al Qarni.

