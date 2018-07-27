Oman, Palestine play out goalless draw

MUSCAT, July 27 – Oman under-23 (Olympic) football team held a goalless draw against Palestine in a friendly match at Royal Guard of Oman (RGO) Stadium on Thursday. Both teams will play again on Sunday. Both teams showed good technical skills during the match. Defence was strong from both sides and attackers missed the chances to score. Oman Olympic team coach, Hamed al Azani, kept on changing players to give as many chances to all in the squad. Oman are gearing up for the participation in the Vietnam international friendly football tournament which is scheduled to kick off on August 1.

