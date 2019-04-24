Oman Open taekwondo tourney to begin today

MUSCAT, April 20 – As many as 250 participants will take part at the ninth edition of Oman Open Taekwondo tournament which will be organized by Oman Taekwondo Committee (OTC) during the period of April 25 to 27 at indoor hall of Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. Ibrahim al Shibli, general secretary of OTC stated that Oman Taekwondo Committee (OTC) completed all the technical and administrative preparations to kick off the competitions. “Weighing of the players will begin on Thursday for all the players who registered in the tournament. The organising committee will categorize the participants as per their weight and filter them into the right levels and categories.

On Thursday, the main organising committee of the tournament will meet with all the head coaches of the participated teams and the referees to brief them regarding the rules and regulations of the tournament,” he added. The main competitions of the pre-qualification will start on Friday morning while the finals will begin on Saturday and will be followed with podium ceremony. The ninth edition of Oman Open Taekwondo tournament will feature participation of the top local players from different clubs and taekwondo academies in the Sultanate. All this will lead to tough competitions among the participants to claim the first place awards. As sidelines of the tournament, OTC organised a referee course which featured participation of more than twenty umpires from the Sultanate, Iran, Korea and Denmark.

Professor Master You from Korea was the lecturer of the course and he focused on different areas that support the referee to develop their umpire skills. Also, the course covered some common mistakes that could be occurred during the competitions. The Korean trainer advised all the participated referees to follow the latest update of the umpiring. The course was a supporting tool for the referees to raise their technical levels and it was a golden opportunity for the new referees to gain the required knowledge and experience from the international umpires.