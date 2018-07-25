Oman Olympic team takes on Palestine

MUSCAT, July 25 – Oman national under-23 (Olympic) football team will take on Palestine in a friendly match at Royal Guard of Oman (RGO) Stadium. The match will kick off at 7:30. This match came as part of both teams’ preparations for the upcoming Asian Cup. Oman are also gearing up for the participation in the Vietnam international friendly football tournament which is scheduled to kick off on August 1. Both teams will play another friendly on Sunday at the same venue. Oman Olympic team, coached by Hamed al Azzani, will give the chance to many players in the squad during the matches. Technical team will evaluate the player’s technical level and will instruct them to implement some tactics.

Related