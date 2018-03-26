Oman Olympic Committee General Assembly discusses 2018 activities

Muscat: The General Assembly of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) held its ordinary General Assembly for 2018 under the chairmanship of Shaikh Khalid bin Muhammad al Zubair, OOC Board Chairman at the OOC premises in the presence of all General Assembly Members. The agenda included seven items each discussed separately.

In the first item, the General Meeting approved the record of the previous OOC Electoral General Meeting which convened on January 31, 2017. The record was duly sent to the general assembly members in accordance with the prescribed timeframe for the members to approve it before coming to the meeting.

The second item of the agenda involved a presentation of the 2017 annual report on the OOC’s administrative situation and activities and draft plan for various activities during 2018. The members discussed this item at length and passed relevant decisions.

In the third item of the agenda, the General Meeting reviewed the final account of the expired financial year and the auditors’ report and had the same approved at the meeting. The meeting verified the financial statements which included the financial position, profit and loss account, statement of changes, property rights and cash flows for the previous year as well as all other matters relating to the accounts. The meeting approved these reports.

In the fourth item of the agenda, the meeting reviewed the matter of selecting an auditor for 2018 and determining their remuneration as per the quotations received. A presentation on the estimated budget for 2018 was also delivered and discussed during the meeting. The meeting also tackled some specific matters relating to the Statutes of Oman Olympic Committee.

The agenda item No 5 involved the 2018 budget. Commenting on this item, Shaikh Khalid al Zubair pointed out that OOC earmarked two budgets, the first being estimated based on Olympic expenses and the second being the actual budget approved in accordance with the annual budget provided to OOC.

In the agenda item No 6, the meeting approved the board’s decision to include Khalifa bin Hamad al Jabri, member of Oman Athletes Committee, as board member to represent the athletes in accordance with the IOC’s recommendation.

In the final item of the agenda, the meeting discussed the suggestions made by the General Assembly Members pursuant to paragraph 5 of Article (18) of the OOC’s Statutes. Dr Said al Shuhri, Chairman of Oman Handball Association, called for unifying the uniforms of national teams of the Sultanate during their participation in external events.

He recommended that such uniform should be designed to reflect the Sultanate’s identity and culture.

