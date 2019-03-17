Oman Olympic Academy to host advanced sports management course

MUSCAT: In cooperation with Oman Olympic Solidarity Committee and with the support of International Olympic Committee, Oman Olympic Academy is to organise advanced sports management diploma course as part of this year’s calendar. This is one of the most important programmes as it allows sports leaders and executives in sports organisations to acquire further skills and modern concepts that would contribute to the administrative promotion of their organisations. More than 20 employees of the sports associations and committees and ministry of sports affairs will take part in the course which will be conducted by the IOC recognised Omani lecturer Hisham bin Salim al Adwani.

