Oman Olympic Academy organises sports organisation course

MUSCAT: Modern techniques of risk management and its applications in sports organisations course was launched on Sunday at the Oman Olympic Academy (OOA). The course continues till Tuesday within the OOA Agenda for this year. The course aims to educate the trainees about the modern techniques of risk management and its applications in sports organisations. It also enables the trainees to deal with risks in the sports organisations and acknowledge its impact. The course is presented by Dr Mansoor bin Sultan al Toqi, a certified IOC lecturer in the sport programme, Director General of Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex for Culture and Entertainment and Chairman of Oman Paralympic Committee. As many as 26 administrative members from the federations, sports committees and the Ministry of Sports Affairs are taking part in the course.

