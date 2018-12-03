Oman Olympic Academy opened

Muscat, Dec 3 – Oman Olympic Committee’s (OOC) pet project for providing basic platform to sportspersons in terms of knowledge, training and administration, has been opened in Muscat on Monday.

The inauguration of Oman Olympic Academy at the OOC headquarters in Al Ghubra was presided over by Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs, in presence of Saif bin Hilal al Hosni, Acting Chairman of OOC and other heads of sports associations.

“The Oman Olympic Academy will serve as a platform for the sportspersons in the Sultanate to enhance their knowledge and skills. The academy will be a hub for youngsters who cherish a career as sportspersons, administrators and coaches,” Saif al Hosni told Oman Observer.

Earlier, the acting chairman of OOC in his address, said:

“The opening of an Oman Olympic Academy was on the top priority for the Board of Directors of OOC from the very beginning of its current term of office. The academy will propagate the Olympic values and principles among the various sports segments of the society and provide programmes of study based on a number of diverse modern science. The aim of this trend is to further consolidate the will of our young men and women to face up to the challenges imposed by the developments and transformations being witnessed by the whole world in the field of sport.

Today, we celebrate together the commissioning of the Oman Olympic Academy which was the outcome of continuing strenuous efforts and cooperation among all stakeholders, foremost of which are the Ministry of Sports Affairs, Oman Olympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), with which we are proud to have distinguished relations featured by mutual trust.”

OLYMPIC LIBRARY

The Olympic academy will have an effective role to play in the upcoming stage to deliver its message, activities and programmes, including training courses, workshops and other events involving the largest number of athletes in various disciplines. The academy will also be engaged in all new aspects concerning the Olympic or global sports communities. In addition to its various components and facilities, the academy has an Olympic library which is intended to serve as a scientific reference for students and academicians specialised in sports.

The grand opening of the academy comes on the occasion of the Sultanate’s celebrations marking the glorious 48th National Day and in continuation of the approach adopted by Oman Olympic Committee in line with its vision under the theme ‘Sport for Development’.

Consisting of various facilities, halls and specialised library, the academy is intended to provide training to qualify sports cadres in various academic specialisations in the sports field and propagate Olympic culture, values and philosophy.

The academy’s programme includes, inter alia, sports management, coach and referee training and qualitative courses for sports associations.

Oman Olympic Academy will contribute to supporting the Omani sports strategy adopted by the Ministry of Sports Affairs under the theme ‘towards a sports society’ based on three points — sports for all, promotion of national teams and contribution to comprehensive development.

To this end, field educational programmes will be launched in several areas, including sports associations, clubs, school sports organisations, sports and health. Specialised courses will also be held in various fields such as sports marketing and investment, management of sports facilities, sports media and sports medicine.

The academy’s 2019 plan includes courses in sports management and finance, sports media, advanced sports management and courses aimed at qualifying coaches in hockey, handball and bowling courses.

The accounts of OOC on the social media network was also commissioned on the occasion.

