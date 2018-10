MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price December 2018 delivery reached $83.87.

The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil yesterday rose $1.44 from the price of Monday, which was $82.43

The average price of Oman oil November 2018 delivery has stabilised at $78.72, thus $6.08 per barrel higher than October 2018 delivery.

