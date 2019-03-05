Oman Oil & Orpic Group joins SQU Career Fair

MUSCAT: Oman Oil and Orpic Group participated at the Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) Career & Training Fair from March 4-6, 2019.

The fair was officially inaugurated under the patronage of Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat in the presence of a number of government officials.

The Group’s participation aimed to create awareness and provide information and guidance about the offered jobs and training opportunities for students and graduates from various educational institutions across the Sultanate.

The fair represented an excellent platform to meet with students and discuss potential job and training opportunities in the future.

The Group has set up a dedicated booth to interact with students and answer their inquiries, walk them through the registration process for jobs and training as well as familiarise them with the trending jobs and market demands.

Oman Oil & Orpic Group has introduced two exclusive interactive platforms for the first time, to cater to the needs of graduates. The first platform is a CV clinic section where the specialists from the Group’s Human Resources (HR) provide guidance on how to write an effective CV for graduates and job seekers.

The second platform is an Interview simulation area where the HR representatives provide the opportunity for students and job seekers to experience a real interview, and guide them on how to prepare for the interview and the do’s and don’ts required to make for a successful interview process.

The fair is considered to be an important opportunity for students who are in the stage of choosing their academic specialisations to be exposed to the most demanded jobs in the Omani market and the career paths associated.

