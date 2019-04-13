Oman Oil & Orpic Group hosts Government-Industry roundtable

Muscat, APRIL 13 – The Oman Oil and Orpic Group hosted an important industry roundtable which was organised by the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) at Sundus Rotana Muscat last week. The meeting was attended by senior government, industry leaders and speakers from across the Arabian Gulf. The high-level meeting entitled ‘Harmonized Chemical Management in the GCC’ discussed the importance of collaboration between government and private organisations, and highlighted GPCA’s continuous efforts to provide a platform for cooperation and facilitate a meaningful dialogue among legislators, industry stakeholders and government officials to enact a step change in chemicals management regulations in line with global best practices.

During the event, Dr Hilal Abdullah al Hinai, GM Corporate Support services, Oman Oil and Orpic Group, said: “This meeting aims to create a platform for cooperation between regulators in the GCC and petrochemical industries to meet challenges and discover the opportunities in improving awareness and promoting dialogue among regulators on best practices available around the world. “The meeting further addressed the need to adopt regional initiatives on chemicals packaging and labelling in line with the Global Harmonization System (GHS) and the benefits of introducing the European Agreement concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road (ADR) as a common solution for the Arabian Gulf region both from an industry and government perspective.

Finally, industry experts praised the outstanding role that Responsible Care®, the chemical industry’s commitment to continuous improvement in health, safety, security and environmental performance, has played over the last decade to raise the bar in the chemical industry’s EHS&S standards through the implementation and peer to peer review of voluntary health and safety initiatives and programmes.

