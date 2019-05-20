Oman Oil and Orpic Group presents at Chinaplas 2019

Oman Oil and Orpic Group, an integrated energy company delivering sustainability and business excellence, provide fuels, chemicals, aromatics and polymers to the world.

The Group will be presenting sustainable and innovative solutions that address global challenges at Chinaplas 2019, the 33rd International Exhibition on Plastics and Rubber Industries taking place on May 21-24 in Guangzhou. This is the very first time the company makes its presence at the event and they are located at Hall 10.3, Booth No C25 to showcase their most recent innovations in polypropylene.

Oman Oil and Orpic Group is Oman’s largest company and they are one of the most rapidly growing businesses in the Middle East oil industry.

Its Polymer Marketing division was established in 2017 to supply innovative polypropylene solutions to markets and customers in more than 60 countries.

Talal al Awfi, the Chief Commercial Officer emphasises that Oman Oil and Orpic Group’s inaugural presence at Chinaplas is a demonstration of “commitment to build on current and future technologies based on the needs of the customers in China. Backed by over 10 years of experience in polyolefins, Oman Oil and Orpic Group provide sustainable and value creating plastics solutions for various applications that address global challenges such as climate change, food protection, healthcare and waste management.”

Launching at Oman Oil and Orpic Group’s booth at Chinaplas 2019 are two new homo-PP grades, part of the most recent additions to their product portfolio.

Related