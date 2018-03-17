Oman Oil and Gas Institute to open

MUSCAT: HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan, Chairman of The Research Council (TRC), will inaugurate on Sunday the Oman Oil and Gas Institute, the first-of-its-kind institute specialised in the training and development of professionals in the energy sector in the Sultanate. The establishment of the institute, a joint venture between Oman Oil and Schlumberger Oman, was the result of cooperation between the two sides and the belief that education output should be aligned with the needs of the labour market.

Share on: WhatsApp