Oman No 3 on global food security index in region

LONDON: The Sultanate has been ranked third on the Global Food Security Index (GFSI) in 2018 at the GCC and Arab level.

The country is ranked 29th at the global level, says the Economist’s report titled ‘Building Resilience to Conflict through Food-Security Policies and Programs.’ It was ranked 28th in 2017. The Sultanate secured 74.4 points out of 100 compared with 73.9 in 2017, a 0.5-point jump.

The country has retained its sixth spot at the GCC and Arab levels in terms of access to food. Globally too, it has retained the same rank (33rd).

In the food availability standard, its rank remained unchanged at No 1 among the GCC and Arab countries. The country’s global ranking, however, slipped from 21 to 22. The rate of assessment of this component increased by 1.1 points, rising from 75.3 in 2017 to 76.4 in 2018. In the food safety and quality standard, the Sultanate globally advanced to the 34th spot. In 2017, it was in the 35th place. It advanced to the second place, after Qatar, at the Arab and GCC level. It was earlier ranked third.

Singapore ranked first in the world, followed by Ireland, the UK, the US and the Netherlands. Singapore ranked first among 113 countries in the world, including the GCC countries. It is the second-best country for household expenditure on food after the US. The report said the global food prices have become relatively stable. — ONA

