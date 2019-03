GENEVA: The Sultanate ranked second in the Arab World in the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) 2018-2019 issued by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and published on its website.

The Sultanate scored 868 points and ranked 16th in the world in the index that includes 175 countries after the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Lithuania, Estonia, Singapore, Spain, Malaysia, Canada, Norway, Australia and Luxembourg.

The Sultanate is also among the top three Arab countries in the Gulf region in the world rankings — Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The Sultanate scored a high score in legal and capacity building pillars, the report said, pointing out that the Sultanate has a strong regulatory structure, including a high-level strategy for cybersecurity, a master and comprehensive plan and a roadmap. It added that the Sultanate has established a framework for e-government work, which is a set of internationally best practices and process management systems to enhance the delivery of government services.

It is related to the rules and procedures by which governmental IT projects and systems are guaranteed to be sustainable and aligned with ITA strategies and objectives and provide assurance about the value of IT projects and IT risk management.

— ONA

