Oman nationals need no visa to visit Belarus

Muscat, July 25 – Citizens from 80 countries, including Oman, do not need a visa to visit Belarus, said the country’s embassy in Egypt. They can enter/exit the country through the Minsk National Airport and stay up to 30 days without the visa. The visa-free movement through the airport does not extend to people coming to Belarus by plane from Russia as well as those who intend to fly to the Russian airports. The presidential decree on the matter does not apply to foreigners making official visits. To enter Belarus, foreign nationals should have the following documents: A valid ordinary passport or another substituting document for travelling abroad; financial means: At least 25 euros (or equal amount in dollars or Belarusian roubles) for each day of stay; and medical insurance of 10,000 euros. Expatriates, especially Indian nationals, should possess valid multiple-entry visa of one of the EU member states or Schengen Area members bearing an EU/ Schengen area entry stamp.

Vinod Nair